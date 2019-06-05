Re: the April 12 letter "Naco principal deserves better."
The Naco school board has done a great job protecting and supporting teachers at Naco school. This year has been a difficult year. As a continuing teacher I feel it is necessary to put out there that the information that has been stated by one Naco school teachers is inaccurate. A teacher who has not been there but a half a year has trouble seeing the whole picture. Our school board are citizens from the community and they are respected by many . I can not and will not speak for Naco teachers but I can see from many Years of experience the caring and supporting school board we have been blessed to have . Thank you and never change. Our students truly deserve caring adults.
Mike Hernandez
Bisbee
