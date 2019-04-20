Re: the April 14 article "More reliance on crisis services, hospitals for city's mentally ill."
The Behavioral Healthcare system in Tucson needing an overhaul. Even with Providers. Cenpatico is not 100 percent to blame. These providers lack strong leadership to speak up against cuts and frontline Supervisors are horrible to staff and if they decide they don’t like you, your gone. It is also a cultural problem within HR at these agencies. Staff have no safeguards in place if they are sick and get behind. It’s demanding and I love working in Behavioral Health, but I recently made a Change to working with those who are developmentally disables to get away from the Politics within these agencies that is right up there as a number one problem for Clients to get care in Tucson and surrounding communities.
Michael Austin
Benson
