On Tuesday, nearly 400 "migrants" entered the country illegally and surrendered to Border Patrol Agents near Lukeville, AZ. They were mostly families from Central America and 41 were unaccompanied children. They had arrived at the border by "charted buses!" Just who is paying for these chartered buses? Certainly not these poor illegal immigrants. Back in December, Pres. Trump warned of a massive influx of these people into Arizona, but he was scoffed at. This was the largest group ever encountered by Tucson Sector Border Patrol. Now, local community shelters are being "slammed" with these people. They are processed by ICE, apply for asylum, then released into the community with work authorization waiting a year or more for an immigration hearing. Most are later denied their asylum claims. Where is the outrage at parents sending unaccompanied children through the desert, committing child endangerment? Where are Democrats in Congress on this border crisis? Last month about 100,000, mostly Central Americans, filing dubious asylum claims, arrived here!
Alice Moreno
North side
