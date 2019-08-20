Randi always says “Tucson has unlimited potential” but there are many of us who feel that Randi is the one with unlimited potential. As Mayor, Randi will move Tucson forward in new and exciting ways. Her expertise and experience are exactly what our city needs at this point in time. She is not a politician which is one big advantage she has over her opponents. She did not enter into this race with an agenda and alliances other than with her community. Randi pledges to expand on what she has been doing as Tucson’s “unofficial Mayor” for the past 20 years-working to improve the quality of life in our community.
Norma Gentry
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.