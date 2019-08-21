As a resident of Tucson for over 60 years , I am seriously concerned with the selection of the three Democratic choices for the upcoming mayoral primaries. I’ve seen what Farley and Romero have done in their past political careers and my opinion of their results is “not good enough “.
Randi Dorman, on the other hand, can and will make the changes we need to drive our precious Tucson to its full potential.
Two of Randi’s power points that I am extremely passioned about are creating higher paying jobs and lawfully moving forward with affordable housing. She actually has a creditable plan to solve my concerns and voiced it; where the other two candidates have never communicated a real design to solve these issues.
I admire her passion in the way she communicates. Her sincerity and emotional feelings gives me the confidence that I am making the right decision to vote for Randi!
Larry Nagel
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.