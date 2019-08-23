Our city is fortunate to have some good candidates running for mayor. I am looking for a person who has experience and understands the issues, values, and future of our city. That person is Regina Romero. Our country was experiencing the worst recession in years when Ms. Romero started in the city council. At that time many businesses were closing their doors or having major layoffs. Governments were downsizing to make their budgets. Our Mayor and City council decided it was not prudent to just fund basic city services like fire, police and city departments, but it had to continue funding the arts, cultural events, small business support and outside agencies that helped working families for the City's future. Regina Romero lead that fight and had the foresight to keep the heart of the city alive. We need a strong and experienced person with vision... that is Regina Romero.
Herminia Cubillos
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.