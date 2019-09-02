Re: the August 28 article "Romero captures easy victory in Democratic mayoral primary."
This woman should make us very afraid. She is an absolute loon. Just my opinion. Have you seen who has financed her campaign? I am very very concerned.
You see where the wonderful democratic leadership is getting us? Its a joke, a very very bad one. This city is going down the drain so fast you can hear the sucking sound. The City of Tucson should be ashamed. The citizens that vote need to open their eyes, but they just keep asking for more pain. You do know the definition of insanity? Right?
Steve Youngquist
Downtown
