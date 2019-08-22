This article has a significant mining industry lean. Only at the very end do we hear from legal experts saying the judge’s ruling is on solid legal footing, nor much of a glimpse into the opposition viewpoint, and nowhere do we hear from locals whose wells would go dry, or tourism industry experts who say that the mine would be very disruptive to their businesses. That tourism industry provides many hundreds times MORE money (which is local instead of going to Canadian investors) and more jobs and is more sustainable than this mine could be. Finally, nowhere in the article is anything said about the disruption to wildlife or water. The area boasts some of the best birding in the entire world, plus seven endangered species including jaguar and ocelot. A full Environmental Impact Assessment was not done. The decision not to do the full EIA coincides with the appointment of Rosemont’s former lobbyist to the Department of the Interior by Trump. Investigate that!!
T Saul
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.