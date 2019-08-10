I’m not sure what Tim Steller’s problem is but his 8/7/2019 column belongs is compost. Regina Romero IS a Clean Election candidate, by the definition of the City program. Steller’s implication that work done by labor unions, environmental groups or women’s rights advocates on Romero’s behalf is “dirty money” makes NO SENSE to any Democrat and remember . . . this is a primary election. Those groups are the backbone of the party. Compare Romero’s endorsements with the greasy cash given to her opponents, some from the GOP idle rich and used car tycoons. I guess Steller just has a dirty mind!
Mark Murphy
Foothills
