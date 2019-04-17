"'My friends call me the Lincoln lawyer,' [Greg Shannon Levitt] says, a reference to a 2011 film in which actor Matthew McConaughey plays an attorney who does business out of his Lincoln Continental."
Meanwhile, anyone with a mind not enfeebled by their cellular slot-machine would naturally assume that a 68-year-old "law school dropout" does not characterize himself, nor is he characterized by others, by Matthew McConaughey films from the year 2011. Rather, the 'Lincoln Lawyer' moniker likely refers to a certain U.S. president who—as less than a "law school dropout" to she-journalists like Carol Ann Alaimo—never attended even a day of "law school," yet managed to do more than Levitt's "gumming up the legal efforts of those anointed by the noble American Bar Association."
Extra-credit pop-quiz: Within years of Greg Shannon Levitt's birth, why was there a real or perceived need for a "National Negro Bar Association"? Feel free to guess. Nah, it's fine: legality is morality. Enjoy.
Russ Lindquist
Downtown
