Re: the July 9, 2018 article "Air Force hopes F-16 use will rise in Tucson."
Now that this article is nearly a year old you may ask yourself why is someone now just commenting on it. Well I will tell you why. Mr. Gary Hunter commented in the article regarding the Noise Issue, and that is exactly why I am writing you today. Apparently this proposed move has since taken place as the Air Force air traffic over my home has increased greatly. I don't normally keep abreast of what's going on in the news locally, or otherwise, unless it affects me directly.
It seems there was not enough opposition by the residence here in South Tucson against this proposed move. I must admit that there is good cause to believe the Ruling Officials had no real concern for the residences in the immediate flight path of Tuscon International Airport. Besides their just lower class Hispanic's, Native Americans, and some elderly retired folk, who are probably mostly deaf anyway, that live down that way anyhow. It seems we have no say down here.
David Ogburn
South Tucson
