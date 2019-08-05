Wondering what the subtext behind the Star endorsement for Mayor might be; is it a desire for anyone BUT a political hack who touts their experience in office or past work in corridors of power? Look how well that has worked out for the USA since fifty million plus voters across thirty states took us down that road. That's tongue in cheek. Do we even have an emoluments clause to make sure a craven developer and her architect husband will not just carve up our city like a pizza to enrich themselves and the construction industry? Where is a no-growth candidate who will fight to stop Tucson from building itself a giant heat island like Phoenix did? Maybe the Star thinks that Sami Hamed's voice on the council would be the needed counterpoint to her approach. We can only hope since that is our only option.
Thomas Higgins
West side
