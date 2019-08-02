A campaign chair represents a campaign's values.
I was shocked to read that candidate for mayor Regina Romero chose as her campaign chair a deep-pocketed Republican who gave thousands of dollars to Donald Trump in 2016.
Candidate for Mayor Steve Farley chose as his campaign chair the president of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, Yolanda Herrera, a longtime community activist for the entire Southside.
That speaks volumes to me. That's why I trust Steve Farley with my vote for Mayor.
Sue Wachter
Midtown
