Re: the June 2 article "Yep, this libertarian guy has gone solar."
I'm a newcomer to Arizona and I really appreciated Mr. Hoffman's article. As a former principal of an outdoor education program in a large school district in Colorado - rife with political polarity - I've seen how good ideas and practices can supersede political differences. As Mr. Hoffman indicates, the best ideas and practices, like solar energy, present many opportunities to support them, such as "environmentally sustainable" and "off the grid." Even more important though, is Mr. Hoffman's awareness that to build community we have to focus on very specific issues, one at a time. If we focus on political platforms, such as liberal and conservative, we'll always be at opposite ends of the political spectrum. If we focus on individual ideas and their specific benefits, we'll have a much better chance of truly building community. More than warm winters and beautiful sunsets, that true sense of community is what drew me to Tucson, and Mr. Hoffman made me glad I came!
David Epp
Oro Valley
