Re: the June 21 article "City Council vehemently opposes Interstate 11 proposal."
As usual the myopic city council only sees the future to the city limits. The volume of traffic will only continue to grow heavier in the region. There are continuing accidents on I 10 with closures and backups and it’s going to get worse.
More industry and commerce is building in Tucson and the councilors ignore the impact. They will stick their heads in the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist, Even an Ostrich knows to pull its head out of the sand if a fire is right behind its posterior.
Nicholas Moran
Foothills
