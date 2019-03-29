I’m curious at the rationale behind the Star’s decision to not name “the student unless she is criminally charged or can be reached for comment.” She’s not a victim, spoke with other public media outlets, and was certainly not avoiding publicity with her actions, which were done loudly, publicly, and documented contemporaneously.
This female absolutely has the right to perform this crass form of protest. She’s also well-deserving of the scorn and opprobrium that would be piled on her if her name were made public in the local paper. The Star's refusal to identify her by name screams cowardice and double-standard.
H. Mark Isenberger
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.