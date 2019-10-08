It's one thing for Governor Ducey to be unhappy to have lost a court fight over his pet project at the hands of a seasoned federal judge. It's entirely another for him to sound off like a petulant school yard bully with invective and disrespect. If he were a lawyer, his intemperate comments about Judge Wake would be grounds for ethical discipline by the State Bar. One can respectfully disagree without resorting to Governor Ducey's childish and inflammatory rhetoric. His is one more example of a poison that has infected the national political discourse, and which threatens the foundational functions of democracy by breeding public contempt for political and judicial functions.
Roy Andes, Esq.
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.