Re: the Oct. 9 article "Pima students lag rest of Arizona in passing math tests."
Your article provided some alarming statistics and realities that highlight the challenges many of our children face with education system. There is an evident relationship between socioeconomic status, race, and educational achievement. Much research shows that education creates opportunities, income, resources, and knowledge that contribute to and support healthy behaviors. Change can be made to support the wellness of our children through education, so why is funding for education a debate?
We are lagging as a state. Based off the 2018 report, Arizona was ranked 45th, with a D+ ranking for school funding and the poverty achievement gap. Arizona needs to invest more in education to improve our communities’ health, wellness, and economy. I hope that our legislators make the right choice to protect and enhance the lives of our children through the investment in education.
Brittney Trang, Youth Advocate Master’s in Public Health Policy and Management Student, University of Arizona
