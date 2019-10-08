Mr. Elias, who sits on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, is a big proponent of Prop 205. In his Op-Ed, he supports a certain behavior by the City of Tucson's police force. I don't disagree with his opinions but wonder how much effort he has made, or plans to make, to have the police force directly under his supervision, adhere to the same rules. Mr. Elias' police force is of course, the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Charlie Rochman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.