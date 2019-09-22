Re: the September 19 article "STATE BRIEFS Dems seek censure of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema."
Supprise...Supprise!! When in the US House of Representatives, Kyrsten Sinema voted with the Trump administration's preferred position on 10 of 11 key votes.; U.S. Rep. Martha McSally voted with Trump on all 11 occasions.
Kyrsten Sinema is Trump Republican disguised as a Democrat.
The Arizona Democrat Party should consider a recall petition to remove her from the US Senate in NOT representing the best interests of Arizona/US Citizens.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
