Re: the July 28 article "We endorse Dorman in Tucson mayoral primary."
I enjoy reading the Arizona Daily Star, but I feel it is unfair for the newspaper to endorse any proposition or candidate. I do not harbor any resentment toward Randi Dorman as a mayoral candidate. I feel that it is the job of the free press to inform the public with facts, rather than influence it with their opinions. This is especially true for a newspaper who is the only major written news source in a large city like Tucson. I think it is an insult to the reader’s intelligence not to trust them in making good decisions based on the facts. In addition, it makes the Star seem guilty of unbiased reporting.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.