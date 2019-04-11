Re: the March 28 letter "McCain not missed by this conservative."
Kudos to the gentleman who wrote the letter concerning President Obama's accomplishments. However he omitted a few other noteworthy events. The "worst President" was able to catch Osama Bin Laden after alluding justice for close to two years. Did the "WORST President" ever belittle John McCain's service, rather he honored and respected that service. The "Worst President" created the DACA program for kids who only crime was following their parents to the land of the free.
Gabriel Bustamante
South side
