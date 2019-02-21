Dear Governor Ducey,
We have been Tucson residents of Arizona about 10 years. Please do NOT support President Trump’s self-made “Emergency.”
A real emergency is improving our immigration policies to speed up processing these immigrants, rejoin children with their families and bring them into our Country!!! Our Country was born of immigrants, was made healthy, strong and great by immigrants.
Please don’t side with the man, President Trump, who tells lies, divides our Country, separates children from their families and acts as if he is above the law and our Constitution!!!
Sincerely,
Mary Donovan-Popa ADN, RN, Retired
Warren J. Popa, Milwaukee County Transit, Training Supervisor, Retired
Southwest side
