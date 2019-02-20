A Star op-ed lamented the failure of the legislature to forward important legislation to secure Arizona’s rivers. This is not the only environmental legislation ignored this session.
Also overlooked were SCR1024 and HCR2033, resolutions recognizing the threats posed to Arizona by climate change. They call for using Arizona’s "heritage of technological ingenuity, innovation and leadership to create and support economically viable and broadly supported private and public solutions to manage climate change.”
It also bids the legislature to prioritize and use “science to address causes of a changing climate and support innovation and environmental stewardship.” Leadership indeed. I spend most of my time pursuing a federal response to climate change, but state leadership is critical too. We can’t move forward by keeping our heads in the sand. There may still be time. Contact committee chairs Frank Pratt and Gail Griffin and ask them to forward these resolutions.
Edward Beshore
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.