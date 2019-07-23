I have entered my ninth decade on earth, born to parents who were die-hard Republicans. My father had a distinguished career at the Wall Street Journal; I cast my first vote for Richard Nixon. Would that my father were still alive to share my horror.
Supposedly devoted to morality, present-day Republicans appear to be paralyzed by fear of the immoral president. Previous evidence of the president's racial bigotry did nothing to disqualify him. Now as he overtly displays his racial bias, our US Senator Martha McSally and her fellow Republicans simply remain mute.
Shame, abundant shame on you, Martha and all the others. I look forward to voting for Mark Kelly.
Suzannah Savitri
Bisbee
