We are fortunate in Tucson to have strong candidates for Mayor. I am proud to support Regina Romero in the primary and here is why. As a long time small business CEO in the not for profit realm, I met with Regina on many issues in her role as council member. Regina was easily accessible and very interested in hearing from local business leaders. She listened well to concerns about how to improve our community and thought broadly about the entire metro area, not just her ward. She is a smart, compassionate and dedicated public servant with proven leadership skills. I’ll be proud when she is elected our next Mayor.
Patti Caldwell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.