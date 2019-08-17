August 10, 2019
I’m a native Tucsonan and a Pima County resident. The policy decisions of the City of Tucson have a direct effect upon the region. I encourage Tucsonans to vote Regina Romero for Mayor.
Regina reflects my values of hard work and community. She’s a parent, driven to create a space for children to grow and achieve without limitations, based on ethnicity, gender, or background.
Regina is unafraid to stand up for and defend the community’s needs. Clean water, parks and youth programs that help families keep their children safe. She’s fought to provide infrastructure to areas of Tucson that have struggled with poor maintenance and neglect.
Vote Regina Romero for Mayor. She has the experience and knowledge lead Tucson.
Amy-Ann Vindiola-Santos
(Disclosure: Former COT employee (2008-2018) in the Ward I Office.)
Southwest side
