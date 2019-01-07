Governor Ducey is about to get schooled in Econ 101, specifically about the market distortions that occur when monkeyshines are substituted for thoughtfully crafted tax policy.
When vehicle owners get hit this year with the massive vehicle registration tax increases he champions, every RV and historical car owner who can will quickly seek to register their extra vehicles in nearby states with less draconian registration fees or simply not register as many vehicles. As income from vehicle registrations fail to meet revenue targets, the unaccountable bureaucrats will simply up the fees for everyone else, possibly to two to three times the $32 currently envisioned to make up the shortfall.
Hopefully Arizona voters will look to elect a Governor next time who cares more about the people of Arizona than his allegiance to his special interest handlers. In the meantime, where can I sign a “Recall Doug Ducey” petition?
Janvier Lapan
South Tucson
