Re: the Jan. 12 article "Petition seeks to make Tucson a sanctuary city."
The most striking sentence in this article is: “The campaign effort is to 'build what somebody might call a sanctuary for all, to build a Tucson that is a safe place for everybody to thrive,' Livier said.”
What is striking is that the campaign, or Zaira Livier, or both must be unaware (or worse yet, don't care) that such cities are not only NOT a “safe place for everybody,” but in fact have resulted in deaths to innocent people including U.S. citizens and other LEGAL residents. The most recent example is in California (again) where a released illegal immigrant killed one and injured six. Any effort for Tucson to adopt deadly sanctuary city policies should be soundly rejected — for the safety of everybody. Everyone can only thrive if they are alive!
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
