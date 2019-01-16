Remember when Kyrsten Sinema was running all of those TV commercials last fall? Over and over again we heard she was independent & would reach across the aisle to get things done. But after she got back to Washington DC she seems to have become strangely silent. With what is going on right now with the shutdown, it would be her perfect opportunity to reach across the aisle to get things done. It "ain't" happening, voters get disappointed once again.
Gary Erickson
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.