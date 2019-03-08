Re: the March 7 guest column "As nun-turned-Rep., Sister Clare fought for the ERA."
So nice to see the article on Sister Clare and I am looking forward to reading Norah Booth’s biography. During Women’s History Month, it is inspiring and hopefully motivating to see these types of stories featured. Arizona has always had a remarkable assembly of women who plowed the land, educated, ran for office, started businesses, and painted the territory with an array of colors. It is time we took a stand on the Equal Rights Amendment. As a historian and writer of Arizona women’s history, my vote has already been cast.
Jan Cleere
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.