Re: the Feb. 25 article "Plan would require AZ initiatives to get voter support in all districts."
Once again we see Republican majorities in our Legislature attempting to deny our citizens from using their constitutional rights to establish Arizona law by direct action. Essentially a two step process, citizens must secure support from a significant percentage of the voters, and then it is up to the voters at large to accept or reject a proposal. Not happy with that clearly democratic process, Republicans want to gerrymander the first step to ensure only citizen initiatives to their liking survive for a vote.
The Legislature continues its course of imposing its will on Arizonans as its top priority for enforcing the increasingly far-right policies of the GOP. This latest attempt by the legislative majority stands as testimony against one party rule in our Legislature. In less than two years we have an opportunity to correct the current abuse of democracy in our state.
Roger McManus
Midtown
