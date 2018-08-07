The TV ads by Ann Kirkpatrick and Matt Heinz appear to be done by Republicans who are trying (successfully) to make both of them appear so undesirable that a Republican will get elected. Unfortunately, the Republicans didn't even need to try, as the campaigns are doing it themselves.
For heavens sake, Ann and Matt — get your staffs together with the other and come up with campaigns that will show your best sides, not your worst. I can think of dozens of reasons why you both may have voted the way you did, but that's not important now that you've stuck daggers in your opponents back. Now that you have, you need to repair the damage, admit that your opponent is a decent person and stress your good points.
I hope to see one of you elected, but only if you start acting like grown ups instead of spoiled children.
Thomas Fellrath
Sierra Vista
