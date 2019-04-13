Re: the April 7 letter "Sanctuary and welfare."
In the final line of this editorial, the writer asks: “Where am I wrong?” Please allow me to respond in the following way:
At the southern U.S. border are groups of immigrants all saying in effect: “We need help. Will you help us?” That is a current reality.
In the aforementioned editorial the writer presents a well considered argument implying that we should not help. That it would be economically unwise to help. His basic question seems to be: “If we help ‘them’, what will happen to ‘us’?” A valid question. I suppose it has to be asked.
But an opposite question must also be asked: “If we do not help the immigrants, what will happen to them?”
It is our reaction to this second question that defines who we are as individuals and as a society.
The writer may not be wrong, but he simply cannot right.
James McKeen
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.