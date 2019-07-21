Re: the July 7 letter "No to Dem socialists."
The writer confuses liberalism with socialism. In a nutshell Liberals want what is best for the people and conservatives want what is best for big business. That will never change. There have been some great programs instituted by Washington liberals which could be construed to have socialistic overtones, but which have been nothing but excellent for the American middle class. I speak of Social Security, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act. So if you can't live with a touch of socialism I recommend you send back all the Social Security checks you have received, burn your Medicare card, and go find your own medical insurance .
Henry Selfridge
East side
