Re: the April 15 article "Marijuana dispensaries receive special, unfair treatment."
Rep. Mark Finchem recently decried the tax loopholes and lack of accountability and transparency enjoyed by marijuana dispensaries. He wrote they “should NOT receive special status and unwarranted protection on remitting” taxes owed the state.
He asked how can this “one tax-exempt Industry, that is not supposed to turn a profit, be worth hundreds of million dollars?” I ask how can non-profit STOs, which funnel public money to private schools, do the same? As for “the major tax loophole” he cites, where’s his outrage for the annual $13 billion the GOP-led legislature gives away in tax loopholes?
Deriding the “hypocritical double standard” that is “a slap in the face of Arizona citizens,” Finchem does not mention his support of ESA expansion despite overwhelming voter opposition. Same with his effort to retaliate against teachers for their popular #RedforEd stand.
Finchem preaches liberty while denying teachers theirs. He preaches states rights, while denying those of cities. He rails against hypocrisy while ignoring his own. Vote him out.
Linda Lyon
Northwest side
