I am Richard Elías, a fifth-generation Tucsonan and lifelong Democrat who has represented District Five on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for more than 17 years.
There is confusion associated with my last name and that of a Democratic Party candidate for the Ward One Tucson City Council seat being contested this month. Other than party affiliation, we have little in common.
I am supporting Lane Santa Cruz, a superb candidate who is one of the other Elias’ opponents for the Ward One seat. Ms. Santa Cruz has quality experience in City of Tucson politics, and is a strong advocate for affordable housing, improved public transit and working families. She has many good endorsements, including those of the Sierra Club, organized labor and Planned Parenthood.
Lane Santa Cruz is the Democrats’ best choice for the Ward One Tucson City Council seat.
Richard Elias
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.