So, today, the day after the primaries, folks look to see who won in what races. But they don't have to look beyond the top of the front page to see a BIG picture of Martha McSally smiling in triumph for winning the Republican nomination for senator. Under that picture, actually below the fold, is a much smaller one of Kyrsten Sinema, the winner of the Democratic nomination. Looks like all the right wingers complaining about how leftist the Star is has sent the paper over the top to show favoritism to the right this time?
Fred Ayer
SaddleBrooke
