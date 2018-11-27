Re: the Nov. 25 column "Telling businesses who they must sell to is wrong."
Diego Rivera's column is one of the more blatantly ridiculous arguments that actually promote discrimination. Rivera uses the term "labor" as some type of sacred cow, when in reality the labor performed by any business is to create goods or render a service. In his view a waiter or waitress could deny their "labor" to any customer just as easily as the case in question where bakers are using their religious beliefs to discriminate against the LBGT population.
He then argues that capitalism itself will correct any discriminatory practice with economic punishment. I suggest he visit some rural areas where there is very little competition for specific goods and services. The public is better served when laws demand that everyone has equal access to the same goods and services irrespective of their race, religion or sexual orientation.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
