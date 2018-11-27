Re: the Nov. 25 column "Telling businesses who they must sell to is wrong."
Columnist Diego Rivera says the Phoenix business couple never denied their services to the same-sex couple, but that is exactly what they did. He says government should not be able to demand labor from private individuals. It isn't. No one is forcing the printers to be in business. What we demand as a country is equality in public enterprises. There is no equality if some are served and others denied, whether denial is based on race, sexuality, religion, political affiliation, etc.
Rivera breezily claims, "business owners should be allowed to be as intolerant as they wish," saying shoppers can just keep trudging from store to store until they find an unbiased enterprise. Bull pucky! Koski and Duka have the "liberty" to not operate a public business. Once the "open" shingle goes out and they offer their services, they don't get to pick and choose.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
