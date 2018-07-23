Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
As a contributor to the editorial page, I read it every day. You’re right I do need a life. Today I expected the usual intellectual stimulation (Trump is an idiot, Trump is a moron) when I started reading Diego Rivera’s op-ed on the hazards of initiatives and the important distinction between a representative democracy and a pure democracy. It was an outstanding piece and should be on the front page of the book-size initiative voting guide we are about to get.
When I became an elected official the first thing I discovered was the necessity to look at issues much more in depth than sound bites and catchy titles. A lot of time was spend evaluating cost, cause, affect and general necessity. That’s the process, and every two years we have to come before the voters and explain our work. I truly hope our democracy never fails. A sure way to hasten its demise would be moving away from what we have now.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
