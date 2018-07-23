Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
Diego Rivera’s flawed column criticizing taxing the rich to pay for education overlooks the following:
• The 37 percent federal income tax on the wealthiest Americans is one of the lowest historical rates. From the '50s to the '70s, the top tax rate was over 70 percent.
• The wealthiest Americans rarely pay this rate since much of their income comes from capital gains, taxed a much lower rate.
• The gap between the rich and the rest has never been greater in the last 70 years, with the top 1 percent of earners capturing 22 percent of all US income.
• These vast income inequities translate to even greater wealth disparities, with the richest 1 percent owning 40 percent of our country’s wealth.
The wealthy are not paying their fair share. Madison said we must “combat the evil… by withholding unnecessary opportunities from a few to increase the inequality of property, by an immoderate, and especially an unmerited, accumulation of riches.”
Kent Burbank
West side
