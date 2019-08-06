The Arizona Daily Star printed a story on Aug. 2, 2019 in which the reader has to decide if Councilmember Regina Romero "fixed" a DUI traffic ticket for her sister. I have known the councilmember for more than 20 years and I have had many contacts with her in my former capacities as President of the El Rio Neighborhood Assn. and as a City Commissioner. I have never had any reason to find her deceitful. Had she fixed that ticket; I believe she would most likely have had to interact with City Attorney Mike Rankin and/or Chief of Police Magnus. Both deny any involvement or knowledge of this.
On the other hand, I find it very likely that her sister; knowing the scandal she might cause Regina, withheld the incident from her and from other family members. I believe Councilmember Romero had no knowledge and played no part in the arrest/citation or civil proceedings that followed.
James Hannley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.