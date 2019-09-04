Re: the August 29 article "After primary victory, Romero is poised for historic run."
As a man, Tim Steller, you of course would view Regina Romero’s impending mayoral tenure as “surprisingly late in arriving,” as you put it in your Thursday column.
You should shed your biases and celebrate that someone with intelligence, fearlessness and political savvy and who doesn’t look like you is capable of winning an election and leading the city.
Your column – besides being a day late; you and the Star are lazy – was disappointingly dispassionate and off base in leading to the inference that Romero’s victory came because of a political machine.
As soon-to-be Mayor Romero might say, display some ganas in your approach to Tucson politics and government next time you choose to write about them.
By the way, I am an entrepreneur and Tucson business owner, and I consider Regina Romero to be plenty friendly to local business.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.