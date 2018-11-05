It’s becoming clear that Ron Barber is still smarting from his defeat in 2014 by then-neophyte politician Martha McSally. Using the reliable Democrat buzz words “scam” and “lie,” he applies the familiar Alinsky play book, including even the hoary claim that Republicans are coming after Grandma’s Medicare and Social Security. On the contrary, there simply is no denying that the Republican tax cuts have worked a modern miracle in resuscitating an economy that was rendered moribund by the follies of the Obama administration.
Instantaneous achievement of an annual growth rate of 4.2%, along with a 3.2% rise in income, record lows in minority unemployment, and a resurgence of job creation and consumer confidence have finally given us hope for the future. As for problems with health care, let’s not forget that the implosion of the ACA has been accurately predicted right from its freakish birth.
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.