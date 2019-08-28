For Daily Star readers who believe that the federal regulatory agencies are bloated and need to be reined in, the Rosemont Mine developments provide the obvious solution for draining the swamp.
We should lay off all those thousands of bureaucrats at the US Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Land Management, EPA and the other three-letter government cubicles that weighed in. There is no reason for exhaustive data collection from those in favor and opposed, extensive analysis and a decision report.
We should replace these well-meaning but clueless high-paid drones with one person, U.S. District Judge James Soto. His salary is a mere $208,000 a year. Any company with a project involving land use should get on his docket. If he agrees, you are good to go.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.