How more objective will the Daily Star become, publishing two negative cartoons against Hudbay, one negative cartoon against Gov. Ducey, emotional letters to the editor against Hudbay, without offering actual fact except as, one writer stated, “there are places in Southern Arizona suitable for copper mines.” Sorry! Copper occurs where the geological conditions are favorable, not where the writer ”wishes” them to be.
Not only is the Star publishing a majority of negative letters against Rosemont but also a litany against Sen. Martha McSally. It is interesting to note that the majority of letter-writers are women, (11 out of 15) commenting subjectively on technical issues such as mining but also on politics.
Ihor Kunasz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.