To wander down around the Santa Rita mountains, and the San Pedro river is a pleasure for many of us. It is astonishing that the Corps. of Engineers have given a permit to HudBay Co. to destroy that whole region. The E.P.A. and others have given all the information of what the mine would do to the environment. The Corps of Engineers have listened, however they have not heard. They should all visit the massive crater in Bisbee with it's rancid pool in the bottom. The world uses copper, however the cost of destroying the Santa Rita's is too high. Arizona needs it's WATER. Canada has plenty of water, maybe it has some Copper.
Ted Crisboi
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.