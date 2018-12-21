Re: the Dec. 19 letter to the editor "It's about time."
My husband and I have been grateful for the integrity and quality of Mayor Jonathan Rothschild's service to our community, and are sad that he will not be running for a third term. But we are equally sad that the Star chose to print a letter from a Tucson resident who said he would be glad to see Mayor Rothschild go, but offered absolutely no reason. "I dislike you, but I won't say why." Incomplete letter, at the least.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.