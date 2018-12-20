I am really tired of having to adhere to the plethora of nonsensical laws which are put on the general public every day, and have our legislators and our governor do an end-run to circumvent the law by labeling an obvious additional tax on our vehicle registration as a "Safe Highways fee.

This was obviously done to circumvent the current requirement to have any new taxes approved. I feel we should have

this "fee " removed from auto registrations.

JOHN GRIFFIN

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

